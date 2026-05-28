Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Mengwi
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Mengwi, Indonesia

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Pererenan, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse in the Pererenan area!Pererenan Gate by White Development Bali is a stylish…
$150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go