Residential properties for sale in Lampung Barat, Indonesia

houses
5
5 properties total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Lombok, Indonesia
Bungalow 1 bedroom with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€78,300
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€90,000
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€172,000
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€121,000
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lombok, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lombok, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€84,000
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Lampung Barat, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
