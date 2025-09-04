Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta
  4. Short-term rental
  5. House

Short-term rental houses in Kuta, Indonesia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4BR Smart Villa • Cinema • Garden • Canggu in Seminyak, Indonesia
4BR Smart Villa • Cinema • Garden • Canggu
Seminyak, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Serenity – Style & Technology is a modern 4-bedroom smart villa in the heart of Canggu…
$304
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RESIDE BALI GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go