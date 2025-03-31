Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kedonganan
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Kedonganan, Indonesia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool in Legian, Indonesia
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30m2 Living area 19.55 Bathroom 3.45 Terrace 7.00
$119,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes