Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kediri
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kediri, Indonesia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaba kaba, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaba kaba, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
Premium villa overlooking the jungle and the river in the Kabakaba area!Villa in the project…
$900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go