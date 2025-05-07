Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kecamatan Karangasem
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia

Candidasa
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 450 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the picturesque area of ​​the Pandava on the Bukit, Bal…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
Luxury villas in the walled city are a unique combination of style, comfort and security in …
$250,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 550 m²
luxurious villa in Bukita — A unique combination of industrial aesthetics and charm. villa…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
Sales start! Introducing a unique residential complex in Bali - the perfect combination of n…
$180,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 238 m²
Pre Sale! on the picturesque island of Bali, in the prestigious area of ​​Ungasan on the B…
$447,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 70 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* class infrastructure.The complex includes 16 villas and gua…
$180,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 143 m²
villas located on a picturesque area with exciting views on the ocean, is a unique combinati…
$228,447
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 48 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* infrastructure in Bukit.The complex includes 7 villas and g…
$161,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 150 m²
Villas in Bali, in the Melasti area, are a premium complex for long-term residence and inves…
$375,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 5 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 97 m²
Discover a luxurious lifestyle in the new premium residential complex, located on the ocean …
$199,892
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
this is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from Bali's best beach. Luxurious…
$490,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go