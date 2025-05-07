Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Kecamatan Karangasem, Indonesia

Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The complex offers a unique combination of natural excellence and architectural mastery.The …
$187,993
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 450 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the picturesque area of ​​the Pandava on the Bukit, Bal…
$1,43M
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
An exclusive villa complex on the island of Bali in the beautiful Bukit area, just 500 meter…
$209,409
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
A complex with premium penthouses is an ideal place for surfing enthusiasts, located in an e…
$257,003
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 70 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* class infrastructure.The complex includes 16 villas and gua…
$180,854
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 48 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* infrastructure in Bukit.The complex includes 7 villas and g…
$161,817
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
We present to your attention a unique conceptual complex of villas in the picturesque Bukit …
$314,115
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 215 m²
A unique villa on a area of ​​512 m ² creates a feeling of calmness and freedom of Indonesia…
$314,115
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
Unique villas in the picturesque Bukit area of ​​Bali. These villas are an excellent investm…
$318,873
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 59 m²
A complex of 10 stylish villas in Bukita combines comfort and nature, creates an atmosphere …
$128,502
