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Apartments for sale in Gerokgak, Indonesia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pejarakan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pejarakan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Raw concrete meets warm finishes in this thoughtfully designed one-bedroom villa by Alex Lad…
$170,000
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