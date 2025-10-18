Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. East Kalimantan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in East Kalimantan, Indonesia

1 BHK
13
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Special Promotion Hua Hin Starting price at only 36,967.50GBP  Moroccan-Inspired Living i…
$49,273
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Kalimantan, Indonesia

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go