Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. desa belalang
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in desa belalang, Indonesia

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kedungu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kedungu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$323,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kedungu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kedungu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$104,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kedungu, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kedungu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$85,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
AdriastarAdriastar
1 bedroom apartment in Kedungu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kedungu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$112,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in desa belalang, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go