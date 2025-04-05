Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Batas Desa Tianyar Barat
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia

Batas Dusun Muntigunung Induk
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
A new complex of villas and apartments with a private Jacuzzi in Bukit, Bingin district from…
$119,940
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
A new complex of villas and apartments with a private Jacuzzi in Bukit, Bingin district from…
$177,511
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
A new complex of villas and apartments with a private Jacuzzi in Bukit, Bingin district from…
$89,955
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Batas Desa Tianyar Barat

1 BHK

Properties features in Batas Desa Tianyar Barat, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes