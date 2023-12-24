Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Land
  4. Bali

Lands for sale in Bali, Indonesia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 2 500 m²
For sale a large plot of land in a prestigious area between Super Cannes / Super Cannes and …
€5,00M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 125 000 m²
Indonesia Island for the construction of the hotel 5 ***** Beautiful island near the island …
€10,60M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 230 000 m²
Indonesia East Nusa Tenggara Island with snow-white beaches Stunning island with beautiful r…
€6,50M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 24 170 m²
Indonesia Island Bali Building Site. Rarity!!! Land is sold in FULL PROPERTY! Ownership Stat…
€17,57M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 550 000 m²
Indonesia about Lombok Land for the Hotel Land on the first line from the sea with access to…
€23,77M
Plot of land in Bali, Indonesia
Plot of land
Bali, Indonesia
Area 72 000 m²
Indonesia Island Bali Land on the first line of the Big Square (7.2 ha) land on the first li…
€46,75M
