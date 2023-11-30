Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Zala, Hungary

Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
REAL ESTATE FOR LIFE AND WORK. Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz! It is offered fo…
€609,000
