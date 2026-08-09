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Сommercial property in Zala, Hungary

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Keszthelyi jaras
5
Heviz
5
6 properties total found
Hotel in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel
Heviz, Hungary
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fully staffed hotel in the resort town of Heviz, known for its unique thermal …
$3,01M
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Hotel 435 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 435 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
Real estate for life and work.Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz!A villa is for sale,…
$494,193
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Restaurant 550 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant 550 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
In Hévíz, just a ten-minute walk from the famous thermal lake, a three-storey house with exc…
$464,764
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 800 m² in Nagylengyel, Hungary
Commercial property 1 800 m²
Nagylengyel, Hungary
Area 1 800 m²
For entrepreneurs who wish to relocate their wood processing business due to the economic or…
$846,750
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Hotel 520 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 520 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
On one of the most popular streets of the resort town of Heviz, just a 10-minute walk from t…
$1,34M
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Restaurant 160 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant 160 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Area 160 m²
Real estate for life and work! In the world-famous resort town of Hévíz, on the Egregyi vine…
$359,355
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Property types in Zala

hotels
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