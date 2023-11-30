Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Zala

Commercial real estate in Zala, Hungary

Keszthelyi jaras
15
Heviz
7
Zalaegerszeg
5
Zalaegerszegi jaras
5
28 properties total found
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 706 m²
€730,660
Leave a request
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 758 m²
€1,38M
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€1,11M
Leave a request
Commercial in Bazakerettye, Hungary
Commercial
Bazakerettye, Hungary
Area 96 m²
€15,889
Leave a request
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
REAL ESTATE FOR LIFE AND WORK. Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz! It is offered fo…
€609,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 28 m²
€74,129
Leave a request
Commercial in Kisgoerbo, Hungary
Commercial
Kisgoerbo, Hungary
Area 1 250 m²
€156,760
Leave a request
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€988,500
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 48 m²
€199,472
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€50,216
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 56 m²
€79,443
Leave a request
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 260 m²
€449,024
Leave a request
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 68 m²
€99,868
Leave a request
Commercial 10 bathrooms in Paka, Hungary
Commercial 10 bathrooms
Paka, Hungary
Bathrooms count 10
Area 350 m²
€139,026
Leave a request
Restaurant in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant
Heviz, Hungary
Area 160 m²
Real estate for life and work! In the world-famous resort town of Hévíz, on the Egregyi vine…
€360,000
Leave a request
Investment in Felsopahok, Hungary
Investment
Felsopahok, Hungary
Area 410 m²
€162,942
Leave a request
Commercial with Investments, with Недвижимость для жизни и работы in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial with Investments, with Недвижимость для жизни и работы
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
A great investment! The resort on the north coast of Lake Balaton - Kesthee, the busiest pla…
€215,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Letenye, Hungary
Commercial
Letenye, Hungary
Area 955 m²
€157,686
Leave a request
Commercial 6 bedrooms in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Great investment opportunity! A functional and popular restaurant with an excellent location…
€400,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 4 445 m²
€1,02M
Leave a request
Investment in Felsopahok, Hungary
Investment
Felsopahok, Hungary
Area 300 m²
€170,826
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€70,696
Leave a request
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 170 m²
€207,619
Leave a request
Investment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Investment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 379 m²
€136,661
Leave a request
Commercial in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 3 511 m²
€2,13M
Leave a request
Commercial in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Commercial
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 850 m²
€520,362
Leave a request
Commercial in Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€840,990
Leave a request
Commercial medical center, with коммерческая недвижимос, with венгрия in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial medical center, with коммерческая недвижимос, with венгрия
Heviz, Hungary
Area 1 825 m²
Number of floors 5
LOCATION OF THE ROOM: It is proposed to sell a complex of buildings in Heviz - a city in th…
€2,15M
Leave a request

Property types in Zala

investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir