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Hotels for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

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Heviz
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3 properties total found
Hotel in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel
Heviz, Hungary
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fully staffed hotel in the resort town of Heviz, known for its unique thermal …
$3,01M
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Hotel 435 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 435 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
Real estate for life and work.Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz!A villa is for sale,…
$494,193
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Hotel 520 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 520 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
On one of the most popular streets of the resort town of Heviz, just a 10-minute walk from t…
$1,34M
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Property types in Keszthelyi jaras

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