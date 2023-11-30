Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€40,721
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€69,279
2 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€49,976
3 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€133,533
6 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€211,511
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€166,321
1 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€86,995
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€121,634
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€124,278
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€79,327
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€105,504
1 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€88,317
3 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€158,653
