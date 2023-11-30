Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Veszpremi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

Veszprem
15
20 properties total found
2 room house in Veszpremfajsz, Hungary
2 room house
Veszpremfajsz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€211,273
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€40,721
Leave a request
4 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
€542,065
Leave a request
3 room house in Herend, Hungary
3 room house
Herend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€95,192
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€69,279
Leave a request
5 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€184,831
Leave a request
8 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€341,104
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Hajmasker, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajmasker, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€49,976
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€133,533
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€211,511
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€166,321
Leave a request
7 room house in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
€211,273
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€86,995
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€121,634
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€124,278
Leave a request
4 room house in Szentgal, Hungary
4 room house
Szentgal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€81,971
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€79,327
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€105,504
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€88,317
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veszpremi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€158,653
Leave a request

Property types in Veszpremi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Veszpremi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir