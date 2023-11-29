Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Vas

Commercial real estate in Vas, Hungary

Koermendi jaras
4
Celldoemoelki jaras
3
Szombathely
3
Szombathelyi jaras
3
15 properties total found
Commercial in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 82 m²
€83,868
Leave a request
Commercial in Rabahidveg, Hungary
Commercial
Rabahidveg, Hungary
Area 885 m²
€1,75M
Leave a request
Commercial in Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Commercial
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€104,711
Leave a request
Commercial in Roenoek, Hungary
Commercial
Roenoek, Hungary
Area 850 m²
€260,759
Leave a request
Commercial in Koermend, Hungary
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
Area 128 m²
€102,322
Leave a request
Commercial in Sarvar, Hungary
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
Area 336 m²
€656,081
Leave a request
Commercial in Buek, Hungary
Commercial
Buek, Hungary
Area 41 m²
€57,735
Leave a request
Commercial in Koeszeg, Hungary
Commercial
Koeszeg, Hungary
Area 1 685 m²
€658,483
Leave a request
Commercial in oriszentpeter, Hungary
Commercial
oriszentpeter, Hungary
Area 1 056 m²
€419,340
Leave a request
Commercial in Bajansenye, Hungary
Commercial
Bajansenye, Hungary
Area 751 m²
€921,876
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 644 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Commercial in Koermend, Hungary
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
Area 127 m²
€71,090
Leave a request
Commercial in Ostffyasszonyfa, Hungary
Commercial
Ostffyasszonyfa, Hungary
Area 660 m²
€78,467
Leave a request
Commercial in Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Commercial
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Area 762 m²
€104,711
Leave a request
Commercial in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€572,103
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir