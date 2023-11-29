Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Varpalotai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Varpalotai jaras, Hungary

Varpalota
18
Berhida
3
23 properties total found
House in osi, Hungary
House
osi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€64,251
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
€120,372
Leave a request
2 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€28,585
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€94,934
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€124,568
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€108,833
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€75,790
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€126,928
Leave a request
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€56,383
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€60,317
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€73,429
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€70,020
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€73,429
Leave a request
8 room house in Berhida, Hungary
8 room house
Berhida, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€180,951
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
1 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€50,876
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Petfuerdo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Petfuerdo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€48,516
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
4 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€83,919
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€57,694
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€65,562
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Varpalota, Hungary
2 room apartment
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€73,167
Leave a request
4 room house in Berhida, Hungary
4 room house
Berhida, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€20,980
Leave a request
3 room house in Varpalota, Hungary
3 room house
Varpalota, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€70,545
Leave a request

Property types in Varpalotai jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Varpalotai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir