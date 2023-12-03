Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Vaci jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Vaci jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
102 properties total found
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€166,016
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Kosd, Hungary
3 room house
Kosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,902
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Galgagyoerk, Hungary
4 room house
Galgagyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
€129,065
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€197,952
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€353,674
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€142,525
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Szodliget, Hungary
5 room house
Szodliget, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€232,264
per month
Leave a request
House in Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€41,966
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€179,476
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€197,688
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€303,262
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€1,16M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€287,690
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€184,491
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€190,034
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szodliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szodliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€183,963
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Szod, Hungary
5 room house
Szod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
€163,640
per month
Leave a request
House in Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€102,671
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Szodliget, Hungary
5 room house
Szodliget, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€211,122
per month
Leave a request
7 room house in Vac, Hungary
7 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 441 m²
€1,01M
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Vac, Hungary
6 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€166,280
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€92,378
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€245,197
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Vac, Hungary
2 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€329,656
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Csoeroeg, Hungary
3 room house
Csoeroeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€78,917
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€171,294
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Csoeroeg, Hungary
4 room house
Csoeroeg, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€131,968
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€131,704
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€158,098
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Penc, Hungary
3 room house
Penc, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€110,853
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Vaci jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir