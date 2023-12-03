Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vaci jaras, Hungary

Vac
77
orbottyan
33
133 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
€184,491
per month
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
€237,278
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€105,310
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€195,049
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€131,704
per month
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€166,016
per month
3 room house in Kosd, Hungary
3 room house
Kosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,902
per month
4 room house in Galgagyoerk, Hungary
4 room house
Galgagyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
€129,065
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€136,983
per month
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€197,952
per month
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€353,674
per month
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€142,525
per month
5 room house in Szodliget, Hungary
5 room house
Szodliget, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€232,264
per month
House in Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€41,966
per month
5 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
5 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€200,327
per month
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€179,476
per month
5 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
5 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€197,688
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€114,020
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€99,689
per month
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€139,622
per month
4 room house in Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€303,262
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€147,540
per month
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€1,16M
per month
4 room house in Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€287,690
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€147,012
per month
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€160,737
per month
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€184,491
per month
4 room house in orbottyan, Hungary
4 room house
orbottyan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€190,034
per month
3 room house in Szodliget, Hungary
3 room house
Szodliget, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€183,963
per month
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
€89,738
per month
