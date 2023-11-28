Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Central Transdanubia
6
Southern Transdanubia
6
Western Transdanubia
4
16 properties total found
Investment in Komlo, Hungary
Investment
Komlo, Hungary
Area 908 m²
€656,081
Investment in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Investment
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 999 m²
€144,148
Investment in Papa, Hungary
Investment
Papa, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€131,216
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€367,405
Investment in Pannonhalma, Hungary
Investment
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€524,865
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€1,05M
Investment in Paks, Hungary
Investment
Paks, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€1,29M
Investment in Ercsi, Hungary
Investment
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 2 100 m²
€65,346
Investment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Investment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 145 m²
-
€18,438
Investment in Siklos, Hungary
Investment
Siklos, Hungary
Area 44 921 m²
SIKLÓS DEVELOPMENT AREA WITH INVESTMENT CONCEPT (Could be changed upon any different reques…
€2,34M
Investment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Investment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 450 m²
€117,677
Investment in Felsopahok, Hungary
Investment
Felsopahok, Hungary
Area 410 m²
€163,304
Investment in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Investment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Area 440 m²
€1,02M
Investment in Felsopahok, Hungary
Investment
Felsopahok, Hungary
Area 300 m²
€171,206
Investment in Suemeg, Hungary
Investment
Suemeg, Hungary
Area 80 m²
€252,594
Investment in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Investment
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 379 m²
€136,964
Property types in Transdanubia

сommercial property
hotels
