  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Tolna

Lands for sale in Tolna, Hungary

62 properties total found
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 329 m²
€58,970
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 176 m²
€70,594
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 515 m²
€45,865
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€45,996
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€50,714
Plot of land in Moragy, Hungary
Plot of land
Moragy, Hungary
Area 1 188 m²
€11,794
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 032 m²
€27,555
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 488 m²
€23,619
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€349,035
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 1 488 m²
€39,051
Plot of land in Fadd, Hungary
Plot of land
Fadd, Hungary
Area 94 m²
€30,140
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€15,484
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 2 471 m²
€14,434
Plot of land in Pincehely, Hungary
Plot of land
Pincehely, Hungary
Area 7 426 m²
€130,954
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 398 m²
€11,008
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€32,761
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 606 m²
€17,058
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 2 080 m²
€57,473
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 227 m²
€31,492
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€31,492
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 3 751 m²
€177,142
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€15,463
Plot of land in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 849 m²
€76,384
Plot of land in Dunaszentgyoergy, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaszentgyoergy, Hungary
Area 617 m²
€25,981
Plot of land in Paks, Hungary
Plot of land
Paks, Hungary
Area 3 549 m²
€35,382
Plot of land in Gerjen, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
Area 1 217 m²
€39,313
Plot of land in Gerjen, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
Area 1 031 m²
€39,313
Plot of land in Gerjen, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
Area 850 m²
€26,243
Plot of land in Gerjen, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerjen, Hungary
Area 1 330 m²
€44,555
Plot of land in Harc, Hungary
Plot of land
Harc, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€1,40M
