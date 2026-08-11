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Сommercial property in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
Commercial property 879 m² in Balogunyom, Hungary
Commercial property 879 m²
Balogunyom, Hungary
Area 879 m²
Modern production facility with full infrastructure and wide possibilities of use. Ideal for…
$761,995
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