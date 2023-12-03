Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Szentlorinci jaras, Hungary

St. Lawrence
3
10 properties total found
2 room house in Hetvehely, Hungary
2 room house
Hetvehely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€60,441
per month
5 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
5 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€121,411
per month
House in Zok, Hungary
House
Zok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€28,241
per month
3 room house in Buekkoesd, Hungary
3 room house
Buekkoesd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€41,966
per month
3 room house in Szentdenes, Hungary
3 room house
Szentdenes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€21,115
per month
3 room house in Kiralyegyhaza, Hungary
3 room house
Kiralyegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€31,672
per month
3 room apartment in St. Lawrence, Hungary
3 room apartment
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€65,958
per month
2 room house in St. Lawrence, Hungary
2 room house
St. Lawrence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€84,433
per month
3 room house in Gerde, Hungary
3 room house
Gerde, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€31,672
per month
House in Cserdi, Hungary
House
Cserdi, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€13,197
per month
Property types in Szentlorinci jaras

houses

Properties features in Szentlorinci jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
