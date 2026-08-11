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Villas for sale in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$687,231
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Properties features in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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