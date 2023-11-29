Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Szentendrei jaras, Hungary

Szentendre
67
Pomaz
30
Budakalasz
16
Visegrád
10
183 properties total found
4 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
4 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€155,929
6 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
€1,58M
6 room house in Leanyfalu, Hungary
6 room house
Leanyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€288,416
3 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€131,433
4 room house in Leanyfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Leanyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€390,510
5 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
5 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€261,825
4 room house in Csobanka, Hungary
4 room house
Csobanka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€128,423
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
€1,05M
1 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€83,606
5 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
5 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 332 m²
€754,812
3 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€225,395
2 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
2 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€88,848
6 room house in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
6 room house
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
€337,831
2 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€65,260
3 room house in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€104,573
5 room apartment in Pomaz, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€293,538
5 room house in Visegrád, Hungary
5 room house
Visegrád, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€170,095
2 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€140,217
3 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€143,886
3 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
3 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€233,258
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
€434,599
5 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
5 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€471,496
4 room house in Tahitotfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Tahitotfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€141,265
3 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
3 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
€151,749
5 room house in Budakalasz, Hungary
5 room house
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
€436,969
3 room apartment in Budakalasz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budakalasz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€218,353
4 room house in Pomaz, Hungary
4 room house
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€201,545
8 room house in Leanyfalu, Hungary
8 room house
Leanyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
€820,786
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with mountain view in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with mountain view
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
€650,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Szentendre, Hungary
6 room house
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
€466,206
