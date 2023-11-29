Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Szegedi jaras, Hungary

Szeged
19
22 properties total found
3 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€314,697
4 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
€128,239
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€128,501
2 room house in Szatymaz, Hungary
2 room house
Szatymaz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€35,666
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€156,037
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€72,905
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€98,343
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€128,239
5 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€327,810
5 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€143,974
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
HUGE apartment for sale in the heart of Szeged! In the absolute downtown of Szeged, in Boly…
€143,974
8 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€495,648
3 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€36,715
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€116,438
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€133,353
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€155,198
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€154,988
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€133,353
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€194,063
3 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
3 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
€68,158
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€70,807
5 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€157,086
