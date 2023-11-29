Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg

Commercial real estate in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Hungary

Nyiregyhazi jaras
8
Nyiregyhaza
6
17 properties total found
Commercial in Vaja, Hungary
Commercial
Vaja, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€63,932
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyirtura, Hungary
Commercial
Nyirtura, Hungary
Area 1 412 m²
€965,506
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 19 m²
€32,592
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 27 m²
€41,726
Leave a request
Commercial in Kisvarda, Hungary
Commercial
Kisvarda, Hungary
Area 130 m²
€70,195
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€208,758
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 614 m²
€652,369
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyirtura, Hungary
Commercial
Nyirtura, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€313,137
Leave a request
Commercial in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 80 m²
€65,237
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 108 m²
€78,674
Leave a request
Commercial in Nagykallo, Hungary
Commercial
Nagykallo, Hungary
Area 2 079 m²
€445,821
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
Commercial in Tuzser, Hungary
Commercial
Tuzser, Hungary
Area 11 m²
€1,40M
Leave a request
Commercial in Tuzser, Hungary
Commercial
Tuzser, Hungary
Area 278 m²
€39,337
Leave a request
Commercial in Tiszabecs, Hungary
Commercial
Tiszabecs, Hungary
Area 313 m²
€340,922
Leave a request
Commercial in Pap, Hungary
Commercial
Pap, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€47,205
Leave a request
Commercial in Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Commercial
Vasarosnameny, Hungary
Area 6 740 m²
€131,124
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir