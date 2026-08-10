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Studios for Sale in Hungary

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2 room Studio apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room Studio apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
For sale is a renovated 2-bedroom apartment of about 44 m2, located in the 8th district of B…
$206,947
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