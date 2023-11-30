Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Siofoki jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
133 properties total found
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
€393,109
Leave a request
5 room house in Balatonszabadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
2 room house in Sagvar, Hungary
2 room house
Sagvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
7 room house in Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
8 room house in Siofok, Hungary
8 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€370,912
Leave a request
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€257,003
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€495,648
Leave a request
2 room house in Balatonszemes, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonszemes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,970
Leave a request
6 room house in Szantod, Hungary
6 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€344,665
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€222,680
Leave a request
2 room house in Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€129,912
Leave a request
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€418,900
Leave a request
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€331,408
Leave a request
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€304,631
Leave a request
4 room house in Balatonszemes, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonszemes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale two separate family houses on a 1321 sqm plot located in a quiet, traffic-…
€172,067
Leave a request
4 room house in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€288,988
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€211,836
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€332,530
Leave a request
7 room house in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
€839,192
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€172,067
Leave a request
6 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
6 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€527,602
Leave a request
6 room house in Balatonszabadi, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€63,365
Leave a request
4 room house in Szantod, Hungary
4 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€275,360
Leave a request
4 room house in Szantod, Hungary
4 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€275,360
Leave a request
House in Kereki, Hungary
House
Kereki, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
€73,970
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€261,985
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€471,784
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 390 m²
€2,11M
Leave a request
3 room house in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room house
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
On the southern shore of Lake Balaton, an excellently maintained holiday home/cellar with a …
€172,067
Leave a request

Properties features in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir