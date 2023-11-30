Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Siofoki jaras

Residential properties for sale in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

Siofok
112
Zamardi
16
Balatonfoeldvar
10
209 properties total found
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€373,336
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€367,697
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€340,738
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
4 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€366,281
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koroeshegy, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€272,974
Leave a request
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€149,219
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€151,841
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
€393,109
Leave a request
5 room house in Balatonszabadi, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€196,686
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€212,421
Leave a request
2 room house in Sagvar, Hungary
2 room house
Sagvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
7 room house in Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
8 room house in Siofok, Hungary
8 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€370,912
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
4 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€243,651
Leave a request
3 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
3 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€257,003
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€495,648
Leave a request
2 room house in Balatonszemes, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonszemes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,970
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€145,555
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€200,436
Leave a request
6 room house in Szantod, Hungary
6 room house
Szantod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€344,665
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€222,680
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€227,744
Leave a request
2 room house in Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€129,912
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This is a studio apartment located on the 4th floor of a holiday complex with a beautifully …
€169,416
Leave a request
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€418,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
€128,586
Leave a request
4 room house in Zamardi, Hungary
4 room house
Zamardi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€331,408
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Balatonszarszo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€88,817
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€225,093
Leave a request

Property types in Siofoki jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir