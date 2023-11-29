Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Siofok, Hungary

apartments
100
houses
107
207 properties total found
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€197,545
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€149,871
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€152,505
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
€394,826
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€213,349
7 room house in Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
€1,68M
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€497,813
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€222,774
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€225,133
2 room house in Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€128,423
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This is a studio apartment located on the 4th floor of a holiday complex with a beautifully …
€167,474
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€414,098
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
€127,112
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€327,609
House in Siofok, Hungary
House
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€108,766
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€207,049
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€222,512
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€301,139
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€82,969
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€333,983
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€170,095
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€300,352
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€263,130
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€192,277
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€473,844
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€196,304
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 390 m²
€2,08M
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€151,451
2 room house in Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
€125,802
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 59 m²
€130,782
