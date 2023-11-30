Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Pilisvoeroesvari jaras

Lands for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€395,885
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
€84,615
Plot of land in Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Area 871 m²
€153,365
Plot of land in Pilisszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Area 822 m²
€153,365
Plot of land in Solymar, Hungary
Plot of land
Solymar, Hungary
Area 830 m²
€28,646
Plot of land in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Area 1 550 m²
€12,063
Plot of land in Piliscsaba, Hungary
Plot of land
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€91,983
