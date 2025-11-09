Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Pest, Hungary

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
4 bedroom Mansion in Solymar, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of Budapest in Shoymar, the house of construction in 2018, 430 m2, 2 storey wi…
$1,40M
Agency
Perfect Invest Hungary Ltd.
Languages
English, Русский, Hungarian
