Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Pest megye
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Pest megye, Hungary

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with mountain view in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with mountain view
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
+36305033764 zsenya31@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa in Toek, Hungary
Villa 4 room villa
Toek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 3
The real estate is located in Zsámbék, in a quiet, green area, close to the surrounding moun…
€227,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
We are particularly pleased to present you this perfect family home, which has always been l…
€485,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Budaoers, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 19
Area 400 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a generously designed, top modern luxury villa in B…
€1,79M
Leave a request

Properties features in Pest megye, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir