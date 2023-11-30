Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Pecs

Commercial real estate in Pecs, Hungary

11 properties total found
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 22 m²
€28,443
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 32 m²
€40,447
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 78 m²
€169,590
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 45 m²
€70,456
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€39,142
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 13 m²
€15,709
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€212,101
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 215 m²
€39,337
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 63 m²
€24,914
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
€622,600
Leave a request
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 480 m²
€170,461
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir