Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Nyiregyhaza

Commercial real estate in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary

22 properties total found
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€57,473
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 709 m²
€653,457
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 124 m²
€170,581
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 32 m²
€62,721
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 28 m²
€43,275
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 27 m²
€41,908
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 49 m²
€83,952
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 19 m²
€32,735
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bathrooms in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€209,670
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 125 m²
€202,073
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 250 m²
€341,162
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 614 m²
€655,219
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 829 m²
€1,83M
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 300 m²
€216,769
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 108 m²
€79,018
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 635 m²
€616,716
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 368 m²
€498,359
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 116 m²
€60,884
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€839,784
Leave a request
Commercial in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Area 44 m²
€12,859
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 046 m²
€479,100
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir