Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Northern Hungary

Lands for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

52 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
Area 520 000 m²
€678,203
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 600 m²
€12,786
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 4 354 m²
€140,517
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€127,261
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€157,750
Plot of land in Visonta, Hungary
Plot of land
Visonta, Hungary
Area 1 233 m²
€2,943
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 304 m²
€25,834
Plot of land in Ketbodony, Hungary
Plot of land
Ketbodony, Hungary
Area 2 391 m²
€26,248
Plot of land in Edeleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Edeleny, Hungary
Area 3 236 m²
€13,047
Plot of land in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€182,663
Plot of land in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Area 5 000 m²
€91,332
Plot of land in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Area 1 141 m²
€14,352
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 1 165 m²
€28,704
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 1 463 m²
€25,834
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
€0
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 000 m²
€1,70M
Plot of land in Ber, Hungary
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
Area 2 838 m²
€19,571
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 2 770 m²
€50,885
Plot of land in Nogradszakal, Hungary
Plot of land
Nogradszakal, Hungary
Area 3 986 m²
€26,747
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€25,834
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 652 m²
€16,179
Plot of land in Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
Area 1 216 m²
€14,352
Plot of land in Ricse, Hungary
Plot of land
Ricse, Hungary
Area 506 m²
€3,914
Plot of land in Hered, Hungary
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€76,052
Plot of land in Tiszanana, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
Area 807 m²
€22,181
Plot of land in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Plot of land
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 3 050 m²
€23,485
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 6 089 m²
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
€232,243
Plot of land in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Area 1 703 m²
€10,177
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
Area 315 m²
€42,274
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€17,483
