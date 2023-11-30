UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Northern Hungary
Lands for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary
Clear all
52 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
520 000 m²
€678,203
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1
1 600 m²
€12,786
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 354 m²
€140,517
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
20 000 m²
€127,261
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
5 023 m²
A plot of 5,023 square meters is for sale next to the Eger-Egerszalók connecting road, 120m …
€157,750
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Visonta, Hungary
1 233 m²
€2,943
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 304 m²
€25,834
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ketbodony, Hungary
2 391 m²
€26,248
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Edeleny, Hungary
3 236 m²
€13,047
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
1 m²
€182,663
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
5 000 m²
€91,332
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
1 141 m²
€14,352
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 165 m²
€28,704
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
1 463 m²
€25,834
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
€0
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1
130 000 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ber, Hungary
2 838 m²
€19,571
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
2 770 m²
€50,885
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Nogradszakal, Hungary
3 986 m²
€26,747
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€25,834
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€16,179
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 216 m²
€14,352
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Ricse, Hungary
506 m²
€3,914
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hered, Hungary
20 000 m²
€76,052
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
807 m²
€22,181
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
3 050 m²
€23,485
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 089 m²
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
€232,243
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
1 703 m²
€10,177
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
315 m²
€42,274
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€17,483
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL