Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nagykoroesi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nagykoroesi jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€81,035
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€60,055
Leave a request
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
2 room house in Nyarsapat, Hungary
2 room house
Nyarsapat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 629 m²
We offer for sale a former plant of 629 square meters, which is located on a plot of 8,220 s…
€65,300
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€70,545
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€40,648
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€22,291
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€27,536
Leave a request
6 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€51,138
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€95,720
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€115,127
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€63,726
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€60,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€48,490
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€104,637
Leave a request

Properties features in Nagykoroesi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir