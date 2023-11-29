Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nagykoroesi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Nagykoroesi jaras, Hungary

Nagykoroes
21
22 properties total found
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€81,035
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€60,055
Leave a request
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
2 room house in Nyarsapat, Hungary
2 room house
Nyarsapat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 629 m²
We offer for sale a former plant of 629 square meters, which is located on a plot of 8,220 s…
€65,300
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€70,545
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€40,648
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€22,291
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€77,363
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€27,536
Leave a request
6 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€51,138
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€95,720
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€58,481
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€115,127
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€63,726
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€60,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€48,490
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€104,637
Leave a request

Property types in Nagykoroesi jaras

houses

Properties features in Nagykoroesi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir