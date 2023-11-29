Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nagykalloi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Nagykalloi jaras, Hungary

Nagykallo
4
7 properties total found
2 room house in Erpatak, Hungary
2 room house
Erpatak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€27,536
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€52,450
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€70,807
Leave a request
House in Boekoeny, Hungary
House
Boekoeny, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€41,697
Leave a request
3 room house in Kallosemjen, Hungary
3 room house
Kallosemjen, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€19,669
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagykallo, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykallo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€76,052
Leave a request

Property types in Nagykalloi jaras

houses

Properties features in Nagykalloi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir