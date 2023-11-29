Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Residential
  Mori jaras

Residential properties for sale in Mori jaras, Hungary

houses
14
16 properties total found
3 room house in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
€109,882
2 room house in Mor, Hungary
2 room house
Mor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
€43,271
House in Mor, Hungary
House
Mor, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
€52,187
3 room house in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€81,297
3 room house in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€44,320
3 room house in Isztimer, Hungary
3 room house
Isztimer, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€52,423
7 room house in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
7 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€576,945
2 room house in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
2 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€39,337
4 room house in Bodajk, Hungary
4 room house
Bodajk, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€222,910
4 room house in Csokako, Hungary
4 room house
Csokako, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
€230,778
3 room house in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
€117,749
4 room house in Pusztavam, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztavam, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€390,749
6 room house in Csokako, Hungary
6 room house
Csokako, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€458,933
3 room house in Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Fehervarcsurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€110,144
2 room apartment in Fejér, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fejér, Hungary
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Ultramodern duplex penthouse in a modern residential building in the southern suburb of Athe…
4 room apartment in Fejér, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fejér, Hungary
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Loft style apartment in an elite residence, Kolonaki. A hub for prestigious shops, unique bo…
