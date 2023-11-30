Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Tordas, Hungary
Plot of land
Tordas, Hungary
Area 603 m²
€273,639
Plot of land in Val, Hungary
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
Area 1 842 m²
€21,256
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 809 m²
€13,258
Plot of land in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
Area 2 014 m²
€79,682
Plot of land in Baracska, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€33,846
Plot of land in Kajaszo, Hungary
Plot of land
Kajaszo, Hungary
Area 1 219 m²
€36,226
Plot of land in Baracska, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
Area 1 861 m²
€39,159
Plot of land in Baracska, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracska, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€28,883
