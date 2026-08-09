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Mansions for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Gyenesdias, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant two-storey house near Balaton - the perfect combination of comfort and location!We o…
$724,415
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4 bedroom Mansion in Heviz, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
On a quiet and panoramic street of picturesque Heviz, a unique family house with a modern de…
$1,02M
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