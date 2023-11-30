UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Keszthelyi jaras
Lands for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
73 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
1 404 m²
€10,438
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
1 266 m²
€10,438
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
2 670 m²
€20,876
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Nemesbuek, Hungary
1 779 m²
€20,615
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
5 693 m²
€17,233
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 607 m²
€105,786
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
9 860 m²
€524,951
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
492 m²
€30,490
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
492 m²
€30,490
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
494 m²
€30,490
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 970 m²
€114,004
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
30 000 m²
€596,535
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
2 022 m²
€36,322
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Felsopahok, Hungary
1 061 m²
€31,550
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
570 m²
€50,109
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
1 001 m²
€117,166
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
40 000 m²
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
8 987 m²
€315,501
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
1 006 m²
€14,582
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
1 005 m²
€14,582
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
1 007 m²
€14,582
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 458 m²
€95,446
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
1 052 m²
€50,109
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
2 470 m²
€116,391
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
5 465 m²
€180,021
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
2 045 m²
€83,242
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
2 620 m²
€86,113
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rezi, Hungary
955 m²
€21,398
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Vallus, Hungary
30 000 m²
€312,876
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
3 292 m²
€9,916
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL