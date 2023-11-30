Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Keszthelyi jaras

Lands for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

73 properties total found
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 1 404 m²
€10,438
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€10,438
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 2 670 m²
€20,876
Plot of land in Nemesbuek, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesbuek, Hungary
Area 1 779 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentgyoergyvar, Hungary
Area 5 693 m²
€17,233
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 2 607 m²
€105,786
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 9 860 m²
€524,951
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€30,490
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€30,490
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 494 m²
€30,490
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 1 970 m²
€114,004
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€596,535
Plot of land in Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
Area 2 022 m²
€36,322
Plot of land in Felsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsopahok, Hungary
Area 1 061 m²
€31,550
Plot of land in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€50,109
Plot of land in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Area 1 001 m²
€117,166
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€110,000
Plot of land in Zalacsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
Area 8 987 m²
€315,501
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 1 006 m²
€14,582
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 1 005 m²
€14,582
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 1 007 m²
€14,582
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 1 458 m²
€95,446
Plot of land in Zalacsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
Area 1 052 m²
€50,109
Plot of land in Zalacsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
Area 2 470 m²
€116,391
Plot of land in Zalacsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalacsany, Hungary
Area 5 465 m²
€180,021
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 2 045 m²
€83,242
Plot of land in Alsopahok, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsopahok, Hungary
Area 2 620 m²
€86,113
Plot of land in Rezi, Hungary
Plot of land
Rezi, Hungary
Area 955 m²
€21,398
Plot of land in Vallus, Hungary
Plot of land
Vallus, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€312,876
Plot of land in Zalaszanto, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszanto, Hungary
Area 3 292 m²
€9,916
