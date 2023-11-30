Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary

25 properties total found
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€193,821
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€171,345
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€94,795
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€210,215
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€56,851
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€118,990
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€145,432
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
€304,085
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€304,085
6 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€409,854
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€154,422
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€117,271
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€75,360
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€102,860
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€89,639
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€48,918
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€183,773
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€84,351
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€163,942
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€236,266
7 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
7 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 529 m²
€1,31M
8 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
8 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€1,05M
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 241 m²
€315,371
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€388,958
9 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
€643,883
