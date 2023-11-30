Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Kecskemeti jaras

Residential properties for sale in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary

Kecskemet
37
Lajosmizse
3
40 properties total found
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€193,821
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€73,245
Leave a request
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€171,345
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€94,795
Leave a request
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€210,215
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€84,351
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€71,367
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€109,735
Leave a request
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€56,851
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€185,069
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€75,360
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€118,990
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€84,351
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€78,798
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€145,432
Leave a request
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
€304,085
Leave a request
4 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€304,085
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,973
Leave a request
6 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€409,854
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€154,422
Leave a request
3 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€117,271
Leave a request
5 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
€75,360
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€49,976
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€139,086
Leave a request
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€102,860
Leave a request
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€89,639
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€81,944
Leave a request
2 room house in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€48,918
Leave a request

Property types in Kecskemeti jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir