  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Kecskemeti jaras

Commercial real estate in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary

Kecskemet
10
10 properties total found
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 41 m²
€42,485
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€438,396
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 21 m²
€23,913
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€100,433
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€823,388
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 16 m²
€19,396
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 564 m²
€449,024
Commercial in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 420 m²
€233,900
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 481 m²
€409,983
Investment in Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Investment
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Area 2 300 m²
€1,26M
