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Сommercial property in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

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1 property total found
Income-Producing Hospitality Property with 12 Guest Rooms, Restaurant & Private Residence in Debrecen in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
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Income-Producing Hospitality Property with 12 Guest Rooms, Restaurant & Private Residence in Debrecen
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
INCOME-PRODUCING HOSPITALITY & CORPORATE ACCOMMODATION INVESTMENT PROPERTY IN DEBRECEN, HUNG…
$1,56M
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